CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tonight, we are hearing from the family of a Robstown man finally returning home after winning his battle against COVID-19.

It's a reunion like no other.

“It was a roller coaster of a ride.” Said Dora Garza wife of Raul Garza.

Raul Garza was able to hug his wife and son for the first time in a month.

“He was laughing he was smiling. It was good to see him. He was very happy.” Said Samuel Garza son of Raul Garza.

Beating his battle with COVID-19.

“I'm very excited and very thankful that he was able to make it through. And that he kept fighting.” Said Dora Garza.

On March 23 Garza, a military veteran, was hospitalized for what he originally thought were kidney stones.

Shortly after he was placed in a medically induced coma.

“You know you grow up thinking your dad is invincible. That he can do anything and then, he's on life support in the ICU. Said Samuel Garza.

His family says for three weeks they waited patiently and prayed.

“It was heart wrenching just wondering whether he would pull through.” Said Dora Garza.

Miraculously on Easter Sunday he did. Able to see his wife of nearly 40 years through a glass window.

“A quick hello and goodbye and that was right after he came back out of the intubation.” Said Dora Garza.

Raul Garza made his way out of the hospital on Thursday morning to cheers from the Christus Spohn shoreline team.

Nurses and Doctors praying for him and Garza finally able to embrace his family.

“You can't see the smile underneath my mask but I’m smiling right now.” Said Samuel Garza

Garza’s journey to recovery isn’t over.

“He's lost a lot of muscle mass and he's had muscle atrophy so he's using a walker right now and he's not really able to walk on his own.” Said Samuel Garza

Garza will be going to a rehab facility to help bring his strength back.

In the meantime his son is preparing something special for him

“He's been wanting some barbecue so I’m gonna make him some brisket.” Said Samuel Garza.

The Garza family is hopeful that they can leave COVID-19 behind them.

“He's gonna get better he's going to rehab and he's gonna be home soon… he said he's gonna beat this” Said Samuel Garza