Robstown spraying for mosquitoes to protect residents from viruses

The City of Robstown shares h ow residents can decrease the number of mosquitoes in the city.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Mayor Gilbert Gomez, the City Council and the City of Robstown Vector Department welcome citizens to help prevent mosquito borne viruses in the city. The city plans to spray for mosquitoes from Wednesday, September 23 through Friday, September 25.

Here are a few tips from Robstown officials on how to prevent the spreading of St. Louis Encephalitis, West Nile and Zika Virus.

Get rid of standing water on property

Use safe, pesticide free insect repellants

Keep grass cut as often as possible