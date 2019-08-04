ROBSTOWN, Texas — At age 70, a Vietnam Veteran from Robstown published his first book.

They say it's never too late to follow your dreams and that certainly rang true for Joe Santos Medina.

"We are seeking solutions for our country and the world..." Medina read one of his poems. "...We learn by active participation helping our friends."

"I sold my first book," Medina said. "I'm actually... I mean you can look up my book on Amazon."

Medina said he was the youngest in his family and could never get a word in.

"I just had many things to say and I didn't know how to say them," Medina said.

He said writing became his therapy when he went off to war. But, afterwards, he went to college and met a girl.

She was a sponsor at for a church choir in Robstown and said she needed someone who played the guitar.

"I learned to play guitar so I could be with her and help her," he said.

Forty-five years and several children later, Medina said many of his songs and poems are about his family.

"The love of my wife and the understanding and the patience," Medina said. "I'm just so lucky that she loved me enough to stay with me. You know that in itself is a blessing."

He would write songs and play them for his wife and children.

"I would just write and write and write." Medina said.

Finally he set out to publish and he did. Twenty-five poems and two more books of poetry on the way about life in the military, family, love and his faith.

Medina is also working on releasing some short stories.

"Anythings possible," Medina said. "Look at me. At age 70 I'm publishing my first book. I always wanted to do that and now it happened."