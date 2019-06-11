CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters in Robstown, Texas, had a few additional items to consider as they voted in Tuesday's Texas Constitutional election, including a mayoral election and several propositions.

The City of Robstown will be deciding who their mayor will be, along with six City Council seats. Incumbent Mayor Mandy Barrera is facing three challengers -- Hector Lopez, Jr., Ernest "Neto" Gallegos, and Gilbert Gomez.

Voters will also be deciding on several amendments to the Robstown City Charter.

Residents within drainage district two will also be voting on a $9.5 million bond to help fix the city's ongoing flooding and drainage issues. Proposition A will focus on improving the ditch along Bosquez Road near the high school -- something that would help prevent flooding the Bluebonnet neighborhood.

