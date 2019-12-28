ROBSTOWN, Texas — It was a big day for the city of Robstown Friday afternoon.

In a ceremony at city hall, Gilbert Gomez was sworn in as Robstown's new mayor.

Gomez has worked within the city for over 30 years and also served as the city's chief of police for over five years.

Gomez told 3News that even though he retired from his previous job, he heard from a lot of members from the community that the city needed some positive change.

He said that's when he decided to step in.

"One of the things is that sometimes we're not there enough," Gomez said. "What happens is we lose sight of what's going on in the community. If we don't go out and talk to the people, we don't know exactly what's going on in their neighborhood. We may think we know, but we won't until we're there."

When asked what his first order of business would be, Gomez said in the city's first meeting, they plan on introducing new ideas and things they can work on throughout the term.

Also appointed in Friday's swearing in were Rolando Samaniego as the city's utility board trustee, and Cezar Martinez as a councilman.

