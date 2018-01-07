The 11th Annual Rock n Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive had the biggest turnout yet.

314 donors came out on Saturday.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center hosted the drive in front of Cavender's Boot City.

Donors were able to enjoy treats, live bands and a discount on boots from Cavenders.

Since blood drives are usually held at high schools during the school year, this was another way to get people to help out.

