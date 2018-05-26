HOUSTON – A Rockets fan accused of bumping the pregnant wife of Golden State Warriors’ star Stephen Curry tried to clear his name.

Ayesha Curry shamed the fan on Twitter. Joe Camargo apologized but claims he never touched Curry.

Camargo recorded 29 seconds of the exchange. He posted video on Facebook. Others shared it.

It shows him heckling Curry and her in-laws after the Houston Rockets beat the Warriors in game five of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals at Toyota Center Thursday night.

Camargo likes to heckle fans wearing the other team’s colors in Houston.

“We’ve got to let them know this is our house,” he said.

As fans left game five, Camargo saw a group wearing gold and blue. Trash talk followed.

“I said we’re going to Oracle (Arena in Oakland) and we’re going to give y’all the knockout blow to the gut,” Camargo said.

Seconds later, he realized he yelled at Curry who is eight-months pregnant and hardly in the mood for hecklers. Camargo claims he quickly apologized for his “blow to the gut” comment. However, his own cell phone video shows he continued to trash talk Curry. She seemed to smile and invite it, Camargo said.

Instead, she snatched and threw Camargo’s cigarette at him, shamed him for posting the video online and claimed he bumped her belly. Camargo denied that claim but did agree to speak with KHOU 11 News for one reason.

“My apologies to you Ayesha, Dell (Curry), momma Curry, Stephen, I’m sorry,” Camargo said.

Camargo promised to be more careful about who he trash talks. His wife is pregnant too. However, when asked how he’d feel if roles reversed, Camargo took one last shot.

“I wouldn’t have to worry because my woman is from Texas,” he said. “Texas women hold their own.”

