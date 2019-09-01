Juan and Juanita Rodriguez recalled the moment they left Rockport before Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas Coast.

They said what's even more clear in their memory is the sight of their damaged home when they returned.

"It was a shock," Juanita said.

The couple of 50 years lived in the house for six years. However, it was beyond repair.

After they demolished the home, Juan and Juanita sprung into action to find a new place to live.

"You kinda go into survival mode like, 'Ok what do we do? What do we need to do? What are we going to do?'" Juanita said.

Over a year later, the couple applied for an assistance program through the Texas General Land Office. According to a press release, Commissioner George P. Bush