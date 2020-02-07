Rockport-Fulton beaches are still open

Rockport-Fulton tells 3News their beaches will be open to foot traffic. Vehicular traffic has never been allowed, instead there is plenty of parking.
City and county officials say they will be advising visitors to maintain all the proper health rules to stay safe.
There are no curfew rules for the Rockport-Fulton beaches other than the normal operating hours. For information click here.
