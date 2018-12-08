ROCKPORT, TX (Kiii Sports) — Many pre-season polls have Rockport-Fulton football finishing atop the brand new Distict 15-4A DII, hard to argue with the abundance of returning letterman the Pirates have. Jay Seibert's squad with 28 returning letterman, the most in all of 15-4A DII. On top of that, the Pirates also have playoff experience, last season Rockport-Fulton made it five years in a row with a playoff appearance. The Pirates won five games in 2017, picking up a win in the Bi-District round before being bounced in the Area round by Liberty Hill. The Pirates head into this season with experience, and in turn, confidence.

