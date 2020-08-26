Rockport-Fulton Seafair cancelled

ROCKPORT, Texas — The 46th annual Rockport-Fulton Seafair event has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The annual event was set to take place October 9-11.
“We would have loved to put on another memorable Seafair event this year; however, with the uncertainty caused by COVID 19, this difficult decision was made by our committee. The safety and health of our community, volunteers, vendors, visitors, and staff takes the highest priority. We look forward to seeing everyone next fall," said Seafair Event Chairman Karl Hattman.
The event will be back next year. The event will take place October 8-10.