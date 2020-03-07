Rockport hotels experience cancellations due to beach restrictions during the holiday weekend

The beach may be closed, but mostly everything else is still open in Rockport.

ROCKPORT, Texas — It was shaping up to be quite the Fourth of July weekend for tourists traveling to Rockport. That is until they found out at the last minute that the beaches there were completely closed. Many folks were left scrambling to try and cancel reservations.

Rockport offers great shopping opportunities as well as boating and fishing adventures. Many folks were heading there to hit the beach with their families, but officials completely closed the beach for the holiday weekend over COVID-19 concerns.

That news upset those tourists who had already made reservations to stay at local hotels and condominiums.

“We have heard people that are understandably very upset, but we’ve also had a lot of positive comments people saying that they appreciate that we made that hard decision,” Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth said.

At the Fairfield Inn, officials said they were looking forward to a busy and profitable weekend.

“We did have a big weekend coming up, and we have had a few cancellations,” General Manager Ian Hughes said.

News of the closure of the beach had folks who had made reservations asking to cancel their stay and hoping they would get a refund.

“Marriott has changed its reservations policy, so it is a lot less strict so we’re able to kind of refund the guests, Hughes added. "Guests give us a call even the day before and we are very understanding.”

No one knows the exact number of cancellations, but a Chamber of Commerce official told us that they’d be surprised if the local hotels and condominiums were at 50-capacity. For those who stay, the beach may be closed, but mostly everything else is still open.

The Wendell Family Fireworks Show is also still happening Saturday night in Rockport. It's one of the many ways tourists and residents can still celebrate the Fourth of July while wearing their masks and keeping their distance from each other.

