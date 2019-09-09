CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Rockport man is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through two counties and causing a major crash.

38-year-old, Jeremy Chancellor, is in the San Patricio County Jail on traffic and evading in a vehicle charges.

Portland officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 181 just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday but the driver, later identified as Chancellor, did not comply.

The officers chased him into Corpus Christi where he crashed into another car driving near Ayers and Gollihar.

Chancellor then got out of the car and tried to get away but was arrested close by.

Officials say the man in the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

