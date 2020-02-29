In Rockport, the police department is now using some state-of-the-art equipment to stop speeders. Using the new LiDAR speed detectors, Chief Stevens is out showing just how accurate these devices are.



“It's going 74 (mph) fifteen-hundred feet away from us.” Chief Stevens said, pointing the detector at an oncoming vehicle.



The detectors use laser technology to focus in on specific cars that may be speeding.



David Rollins, a Lieutenant with the Rockport Police Department says, “We really enjoy using them, they're better than our radars and they pick up a lot further.”



Officers can estimate whether a car is going faster than others around it, and point the LiDAR detectors at that car to confirm their speed.



Chief Stevens gives the reason for the focus on speed enforcement saying, “A lot of people wonder why we spend time and resources to do traffic enforcement and it's far more than just writing tickets and things like that it’s that many more citizens are killed or suffer serious injuries and property loss in traffic related incidents than actual crimes every year.”



According to Rockport Police, the new equipment will help them attain their goal of maximizing driver safety.



The department currently has two of the devices and is looking forward to adding more over time.