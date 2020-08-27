Rockport residents providing relief for those affected by Hurricane Laura

Their main message is to remind the community how much help and relief was received after Harvey hit the Coastal Bend in 2017.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Two residents from Rockport said they will be returning the favor of lending an extra hand following Hurricane Laura.

Kevin Craft and Cody Morales said their families were directly affected by Laura and because of this, they are headed out to Louisiana to help them and their neighbors get back on their feet.

Both Craft and Morales lived through Hurricane Harvey and know exactly what it felt like to see their community in pieces.

The two are accepting donations before taking off, but their main message is to remind the community how much help and relief was received after Harvey and they're returning the favor.

"It was an amazing feeling watching everybody from day one, the morning after the storm hit, to everybody coming in and just watching days on end and watching people roll in, bringing in food trailers, setting up and I mean nobody charged a dime for anything," Morales said. "It was about helping people. It was about giving back."