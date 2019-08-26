ROCKPORT, Texas — During the Harvey Anniversary block party residents spent time reflecting on the natural disaster that made the community stronger. The event was less of a "celebration" and more of a way to honor what they've been through.



In 2017 the downtown area was the scene of destruction from the category four Hurricane since then, most of the area has been rebuilt.



"I know some people have a really hard time because a lot of things happened that was really hard and so I know that something like this can be a really hard thing for some people to be around." said Rockport Resident Praise Lynch. "I wasn't effected as much as some other people were, and so for me it doesn't hit home as hard. But I know for some friends this would be a hard event to come to."



"There was a lot of devastation, and a lot of sadness, and a lot of heartache that happened. And this isn't a celebration of the hurricane, but more of a celebration of where we are now versus where we came from." said Rockport resident Melissa Solis.



Rebuilding continues in Rockport from new shops to homes and the Coastal Bend continues to overcome the Hurricane.

