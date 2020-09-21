Rockport feels impacts of Tropical Storm Beta

ROCKPORT, Texas — 3News spoke with Rockport local officials about the impacts of the tropical system being felt there.
When storms move in areas in Rockport are known to flood. The water on the street this afternoon was minimal.
Rockport Mayor, Patrick Rios says while it may have been a sunny day with little impact from the storm residents shouldn't get too comfortable. Mayor Rios says residents should be prepared for some low lying areas to flood overnight and Monday.
Mayor Rios says they've been taking precautions like sending out alerts and emails to residents.
Even though Rockport will be on the south side of the storm, Mayor Rios says he's preparing the residents in Rockport to expect much worse than what they're seeing today.