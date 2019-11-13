CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is recovering after flipping his vehicle along a strech of Farm-to-Market Road 43 Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in front of the London Independent School District. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers on scene say the driver told them he was trying to avoid hitting an animal in the roadway.

The driver says he veered off the road and began to lose control. The four door sedan hit a sign and flipped into a ditch.

Fortunately the man was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries. The DPS trooper investigating the crash says they will not be issuing any citations in this crash and it was simply an accident.

