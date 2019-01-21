CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One elderly woman was sent to the hospital Monday morning following a rollover accident near the intersection of Staples and SPID.

According to police, a driver of a white SUV was pulling out of the shopping center and onto the access road when it crashed into a small passenger car. The crash sent the passenger car rolling onto its roof.

The woman inside the car was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police cited the driver of the white SUV for not yielding to oncoming traffic.