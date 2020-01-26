CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said wet roads may be to blame for a rollover accident that sent one driver to the hospital Saturday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on the westbound lane of S.P.I.D. between Kostoryz and Ayers St.

Police said a 28-year-old woman and a child were in the vehicle during the time of the crash.

Police said the woman somehow lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rollover and crash.

Fortunately the child was unharmed. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating the crash, but believe wet roads may have been a factor.

