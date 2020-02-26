CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has temporarily suspended SURGE, the autonomous vehicle campus service at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, along with passenger operations for other driverless shuttles operated by EasyMile. Other services halted include locations in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and Utah.

In January, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) unveiled the driver-less bus. Operations began January 21. The CCRTA oversaw the program at TAMUCC.

Campus officials said they don't know how long the bus will be out of service.