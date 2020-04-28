CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We call them the “angels in our community,” the brave individuals on the front lines, battling this faceless enemy that is the COVID-19 coronavirus, working tirelessly to keep members of their communities safe.

However, what happens when they go home after a long shift? Perhaps some go home to an empty apartment, whereas others may have roommates, or a family they must also strive to supply for and protect. Coronavirus, though, has this made far more difficult.

To help, one Texas-based group has now garnered national attention to pair health care workers and first responders to RV owners, so that they may have a safe, temporary place to self-isolate and keep those they would typically come home to protected and healthy. It’s called RVs 4 MDs.

How it began:

Emily Phillips lives in north Texas with her husband and four children. Her husband is an ER physician who she says sees between 100-200 patients each day. Phillips shared it was a little over a month ago when she began to get worried about what he could be bringing home from work.

“I thought about moving out, finding another house or something, and then my mom actually had the idea, she said ‘why don’t you make a post and see if somebody has an RV you could rent!’”

So, she hopped online.

“Within five minutes, one of our mutual friends said ‘my buddy, Holly, wants to just give you her RV!’ and I just couldn’t believe that. I thought, how awesome!”

On March 22, Holly Haggard, also from north Texas, generously donated an RV to the Phillips family. Days later, she would become the co-founder of RVs 4 MDs.

Phillips went to pick up the RV, and said that on her way home, she saw someone else on Facebook asking for an RV. It was then that she and Haggard decided to, “make this a thing,” thus creating the RVs 4 MDs Facebook page on March 24.

“Now we’ve matched over 1,100 people, we have 30,000 people in our group, and it’s just blown up,” said Phillips who shared that the page has even reached as far as Australia and Dubai now. “The relationships that have been made. It’s just been miraculous.”

How it works:

If you are in need of an RV: you post to the page and fill out a form.

If you have an RV you’re willing to donate: you post to the page and fill out a form.

Phillips explained that the group now has teams of state directors who will help match those in need of an RV to owners. She said the page is active pretty much 24/7, and that all of the RVs are donated. Phillips said she's even come across owners for who the RV is something set aside for trips and leisure, whereas for others it’s where they actually live.

"They move out so the healthcare worker can move in," explained Phillips."They just can’t believe that someone would give them their home, complete strangers are giving away their home."

Dr. Alainya Tomanec is a local ER physician who lives in Calallen, and has been working in Corpus Christi since 2012. She shared she works primarily at Spohn Shoreline. She is one of several members on the Facebook page.

“Some of the matches almost just bring me to tears, and I’m not an incredibly emotional person,” Tomanec shared.

A doctor, but also an RV owner herself, and yet:

“I plan to let somebody else use it until the need for me to use it arises, which I hope doesn’t happen.”

The phrase, ‘home is where the heart is,’ taking on a new meaning as these temporary homes are shared among grateful strangers.

“Almost all of these matches are people that do not know the person that they are willing to give this expensive piece of equipment, or let them into their homes or vacation properties just to have something to offer in the pandemic, so it’s just really heartwarming.”

Dr. Tomanec says she hopes some of her fellow Coastal Bend community members will feel called to do the same.

“I would just hope that everybody realizes they can do something to help if that is something they feel driven to do or that they should do, that they have something to offer that they’re probably not even aware would be helpful,” Tomanec said. “Any type of RV, or even just an extra condo, and this is kind of a vacation spot, somebody might have some type of property that they’re not using.Just for them to know that if they feel led to do that, that whoever they matched with, would be very blessed and that it would give them peace of mind.”

She also pointed out that those who are willing to donate their RVs or properties could potentially not only be helping local healthcare workers, but also those who are having to work far from home.

“Remember that in Corpus Christi, and some of the surrounding areas, we have a lot of resident physicians also. Some of them are living away from their families and some of the physicians here at the hospitals are living away from their families too, so that’s another thing we want to do: look out for our younger physicians, and trainees and everyone in the medical field.”

If you are someone who could use an RV during this time, or have one you are willing to donate, then click here to be taken directly to the RVs 4 MDs Facebook page.