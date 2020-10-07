news
S. Staples shut down in both directions due to traffic accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to a traffic accident, S Staples is shut down. The street is shut down in both directions, from Gollihar to Carmel Pkwy.
Corpus Chrisit Police and firefighters are on scene. Details are limited at this time. 3News will keep you updated as information becomes available.