SAN ANTONIO — S.A. Flavor has already made our 2019 before the year even started with its Flaming Hot Cheetos Fiesta medal.

"Fiesta 2019 Flaming Hot" drapes across the face of the medal.

It aims for iconic as it mirrors the classic hot Cheetos bag we all know and love. A fork and queso creep out the top of the bag, showcasing a snack that's definitely a staple in San Antonio.

Preorder yours from the SA Flavor website.

This medal was designed by UTSA graduate student and medal designer Selina Bonilla. Proceeds will benefit local charities.

© 2018 KENS