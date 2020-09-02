SAGINAW, Mich. — A 48-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Saginaw after police said he stabbed a K9 in the head Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of issues between neighbors on Sheridan Avenue, and the situation developed into a domestic issue then evolved into a hostage situation. Police said one person who lived with the suspect was held hostage, but was not injured.

"Officers eventually rescued the hostage from the home," said Police Chief Bob Ruth at a press conference Sunday. The suspect was armed with a knife and police said he stabbed K9 officer Deebo in the head.

Saginaw officers fired on the suspect and he was killed by gunfire. The investigation has been turned over to Michigan State Police and all officers involved are on administrative leave per protocol.

Ruth said he is hoping Deebo has a good, safe recovery. The K9 was treated by a local vet for his injuries.

"I think he's going to be okay, but you never know in these situations until everything comes out," said Ruth. "I'm hoping for the best."

Deebo, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, has been with the Saginaw Police Department for over three years. Ruth said he is a very popular dog with the community and at the department.

"Everybody loves Deebo."

Here is the full press conference from the Saginaw Police Department:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.