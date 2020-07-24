SAISD special education teacher dies of coronavirus

This marks the first loss of a district employee due to COVID-19 to the district's knowledge.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Independent School District family reported that a special education teacher has passed away.

Carmen Canales, a special education teacher at Ogden Academy, passed away earlier this week. As far as the district knows, this marks the first loss of an SAISD employee due to COVID-19. She worked in the district for three years.

Her partner, Carlos Cantu, confirmed her death. They had been together for eight years.

“She had a passion for kids,” Cantu said.

She had four kids and he has three. Cantu said together, they had a "basketball team."

Carmen Canales - Obituary Carmen Amelia Canales, age 48, passed away July 21, 2020 in San Antonio TX. She was a teacher in the San Antonio ISD and enjoyed musicals, plays and going to the Frio River. She was a McAllen High School graduate, Class of 1991 and previously worked at the Ogden Elementary for three years and San Diego ISD in special education.

Canales reportedly tested positive in June and was hospitalized.

The following statement was released by Ogden Academy Principal Nicanora Martinez:

“The loss of Carmen is one that will be felt forever at our school. She was an integral part of our Ogden Lion family. Each day, she gave her best to our students. Her legacy will live on as we remember her as a Lioness who was willing to go above and beyond for the academic, social, and emotional needs of her students. Once we are able to, we will have a dedication at our school to celebrate her life and the positive impact that she made on our entire family.”

Additionally, San Antonio ISD sent the following statement Friday:

"We have learned that one of our teachers, Carmen Canales of Ogden Academy, has passed away – this is the first loss of a District employee due to COVID-19 to our knowledge. We understand she tested positive this summer and was hospitalized.

She will be greatly missed. Her Ogden Academy family, which has not seen her since the end of the school year, will be honoring her memory when school is back in session. She was at Ogden the past three school years, since joining the District in 2017.