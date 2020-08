The Salvation Army has several different programs to help local families.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend is helping local families who may find themselves struggling get the resources they need.

They have several different programs, but one of their biggest goals is to get families back on their feet and into their own homes.

“If a family is stable in their own home, they tend to fare better and not fall back into poverty,” said Patrick Gesner.