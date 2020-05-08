Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend helps students get ready for the upcoming school year

The Salvation Army is helping families in need by collecting schools supplies and more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The start of the new school year is fast approaching and whether kids will be learning in the classroom or online, they will need school supplies.

The Salvation Army is helping families in need by collecting school supplies and going on some back to school shopping trips to get kids ready.

In past years, the organization has taken kids to Wal-Mart and JC Penney’s to get what they need. However, because of the pandemic, the process is a little different this year.

Families will provide shopping lists and volunteers will go out and purchase clothing and shoes. As for pencils, paper, and other classroom items, there will be donation boxes set up at local Wal-Mart locations.

Salvation Army Captain Patrick Gesner said their mission is to help kids and families navigate through this unique school year.

“Are their kids dressed appropriately, are they going to be made fun of because of their clothing, we like to make sure that does not happen,” said Gesner.

If you would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army click here.