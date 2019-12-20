Amtrak Cascades train service remains suspended Sunday between Seattle and Portland due to an earlier landslide.

Amtrak announced BNSF Railway ordered a temporary halt of passenger train service, but substitute bus transportation would be provided.

Heavy rain across caused multiple landslides and mudslides around the Northwest on Friday. A landslide covered the tracks in Tacoma. BNSF Railway said the landslide is located near Titlow Beach.

Click here for Amtrak service alerts

A large mudslide was also reported in Des Moines near Woodmont Drive S and S 265th Street Friday afternoon. A road worker had to be rescued from a culvert in the area after becoming trapped by the pressure of heavy flowing water.

A landslide along SR 169 near Jones Hill Road between Renton and Maple Valley was blocking traffic throughout the day Friday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said another landslide on SR 203 near Carnation pulled power lines down and caused a minor crash. SR 203 was closed between Fay Road NE and NE Stillwater Hill Road because of the slide.

In Pierce County, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance crews have closed a six-mile section of SR 7 north of Alder after several rockslides.

That stretch of road is expected to stay closed through the weekend until conditions improve.

In the city of Sammamish, a mudslide closed both directions of East Lake Sammamish Parkway at NE 30th Court during the Friday morning commute but has since been cleared as of 9:45 a.m.

The heavy rain caused some rivers and streams to flood around the Puget Sound region. A Flood Watch for western Washington will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.