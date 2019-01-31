SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Diocese of San Angelo and Bishop Michael Sis released the names of all clergy who have had a credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor during their time serving the diocese.

Sis said in the release that there is "no one currently serving in ministry in the Diocese of San Angelo for whom we have received even one credible allegation of sexual abuse against a minor, no matter how far in the past. By far, the majority of our priests and deacons have served with honor, dignity, and virtue. While trust has been compromised by the serious misconduct of a few, I publicly affirm the goodness and the fidelity of the many.”

The Diocese of San Angelo, created in 1961, had a total of 445 priests and 147 permanent deacons who have served.

Of those 592 clerics who served in this diocese since 1961, 13 have had credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors. Of these, four were priests of the Diocese of San Angelo; eight were priests from other dioceses or religious orders ministering in the diocese; and was a permanent deacon.

The San Angelo Diocese encompassed the following cities:

Andrews; Abilene; Ballinger; BIg Lake; Big Spring; Brady; Bronte; Brownwood; Carlsbad; Clyde; Coleman; Colorado City; Coyanosa; Crane; Eden; Eldorado; Eola; Fort Stockton; Imperial; Iraan; Junction; Knickerbocker; Lenorah; Loraine; McCamey; Melvin; Menard; Mereta; Merkel; Mertzon; Midkiff; Midland; Miles; Millersview; Odessa; Olfen; Ozona; Rankin; Robert Lee; Rowena; St. Lawrence; San Angelo; Sanderson; Sheffield; Sonora; Stanton; Sterling City; Sweetwater; Wall; and Winters.

"We ask for prayers for the healing of all victims of the sin of sexual abuse."

Sis’ full statement and the list of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor have been made available at sanangelodiocese.org.