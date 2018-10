SAN ANTONIO — 'I do' and 'Go Spurs Go' went hand in hand for one San Antonio couple on their wedding day.

Mr. and Mrs. Diaz tied the knot last month in a ceremony filled with Spurs jerseys, a Spurs cake, and even a 'Kawhi laugh'.

The couple incorporated the Silver and Black down to the fine details, even with the bride's Spurs-themed garter.

PHOTOS: San Antonio couple's Spurs wedding

The couple got married at the Grandberry Hills Event Facility.

© 2018 KENS