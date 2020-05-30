SAN ANTONIO — As protests and riots continue throughout the country in response to the death of George Floyd, one San Antonio group was planning a protest of its own for later Saturday afternoon.

This past week, a video went viral that showed Floyd in police custody, gasping for air as former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. Floyd died while Chauvin was still on top of him.

According to a Facebook Event posting, a "Justice for George Floyd" event will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Travis Park in downtown San Antonio.

The description for the event reads: "Emergency call to action in solidarity with George Floyd’s family and the freedom fighters in Minnesota. If anyone was able to make it out or invite others! Please, please, please, wear a mask and adhere to social distancing."

The event, which is open to the public, is being hosted by the Autonomous Brown Berets De San Anto.

Travis Park was home to a Confederate statue until 2017, when the San Antonio City Council voted to remove it from public display there.

On Friday, San Antonians awoke to images of vandalism of the Alamo Cenotaph. The historical marker was tagged with "white supremacy," "profit over people" and "The Alamo." Each line had a downward-facing arrow next to it.

Noah Escamilla, 25, has been arrested in connection to the vandalism.

Armed members of This Is Texas Freedom Force said they would be guarding the Cenotaph from further defacing.

More protests are expected to be held in other major Texas cities throughout the weekend.

