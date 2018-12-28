SAN ANTONIO — The New Year’s resolution for many San Antonians might just be taking an extra day to think about that potential tattoo.

Drawing from data compiled via sales trends on its service, Groupon officials say the Alamo City is tops in the country when it comes to getting tattoos removed. Oklahoma City and Lexington rounded out the top three.

Austin was another Texas city whose residents confessed the most regret in getting inked, clocking in at No. 8.

Tattoo.com says that names of exes, butterflies, stars and quotes in foreign languages are among the most-removed tattoo designs, though that isn’t just in San Antonio.

On the flip side of the tattoo coin, Jacksonville, Honolulu and Madison were among the most tattooed cities.

