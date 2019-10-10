SAN ANTONIO — Ofelia M. Gonzales has more than earned her initials "O.M.G". She's celebrating her 109th birthday today!

Gonzales' great-great-granddaughter, Venus Reina, said 10 is her lucky number. Gonzalez was born on Oct. 10, 1910 and has 10 children.

"She's truly a blessing. She has a lot of family that get to enjoy her vibrant spirit," Reina said. "Family is of great importance to her."

Reina said Gonzales is young at heart. She enjoys dancing, singing and cheering on the Spurs.

"She always gives glory to our heavenly father for giving her a long life," Reina said. "Her favorite thing to do is read her bible."

Gonzales is grateful for each day she gets to spend with her loved ones. She takes great pride in the life she's lived.

"She likes telling her story, of living life the good and honest way," Reina said. "And she always says, she's ready to go home with the Lord is ready for her."

Gonzales' friends and family are throwing her a birthday party at Arizona Cafe this evening. Reina said officials from the city will also be there to present her great-great-grandmother with an award.