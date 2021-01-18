San Diego man goes missing, family locates him in intensive care unit

29-year-old Jordan Hardgrow was found stabbed more than 20 times in the chest and abdomen.

Family and friends of a San Diego man spent the weekend desperately trying to get in touch with him.

Jordan Hardgrow, 29, never returned home after a date. The car he borrowed was nowhere to be found.

His family, who lives in Ohio, says they filed a missing persons report with police, and began posting on social media that he was missing.

Saturday morning they discovered he was in the intensive care unit at UC San Diego. He had been stabbed more than 20 times.

According to police, Hardgrow was found near the 800 block of 11th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They say he had gotten into an argument with a 20-year-old man named Pierce Tostado, and that Tostado stabbed Hardgrow repeatedly. Police located Tostado near Park Boulevard and Broadway. It's unclear what the argument was about.

Hardgrow's mother says she still has so many questions.

"Who? Who would do this to him? Why would they do this to him?" asked his mother, Michele Hardgrow.

His parents flew to San Diego Sunday and spoke to News 8 from his hospital bed. Hardgrow's mother describes the nightmare she's been through the past two days as she worried about her son's whereabouts.

"Was he in an accident somewhere? Did someone abduct him? Had someone killed him? What's going on with my baby? Someone needs to tell me something," she said.

She says her son, Jordan, is a personal trainer who moved to San Diego about five years ago. She says he loves the outdoors and is passionate about fitness and health and that he used to volunteer at Ohio State University's Medical Center helping people with spinal injuries walk again.

"He's a good soul, he would do anything for anyone, he believes the best in everyone," said his mother.

Jordan's twin brother posted on Facebook that his brother was missing.

Saturday the family got a phone call.

"The best friend called the hospital [Jordan] is at now and they said that he was here and that's when we got the information that he had been stabbed multiple times," said Michele Hardgrow.

Her son had been stabbed more than 20 times in his chest, and abdomen. He suffered injuries to his heart and lungs. His mother, who's employed as a nurse in Ohio, says he's on a ventilator in critical condition.

"We are faithful people, we believe in God and his healing hands. It was a relief to see him, I don't want to see him this way, but it's still a relief," she said.

She's hoping to get more answers from police this week.