SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A San Jacinto County deputy was killed in a crash Saturday night with another patrol car while responding to a burglary call.

The deputy killed in the crash has been identified as 36-year-old Bryan Pfluger.

A preliminary investigation indicted that the Pfluger and another deputy were both traveling eastbound on SH 150 when the unnamed deputy reduced his speed to make a right turn onto Hill Lane. Pfluger maneuvered to the right, clipped the first patrol car and rolled over sever times before coming to a stop, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

Pfluger was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Texas DPS said the other deputy involved did not have visible injuries but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

After further investigation, DPS confirmed Pfluger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Fourth death of an officer in southeast Texas in two weeks

This is the fourth death of a law enforcement officer this month. On December 7, HPD Sgt. Chris Brewster was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Then on December 10, Nassau Bay PD Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was run over and killed during a traffic stop. And early Thursday morning, HPD officer Gizelle Solorio was killed in a wreck on I-10.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Suspect in Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's killing officially indicted on capital murder charge

RELATED: Killed in the line of duty: A mother's story of loss, survival through C.O.P.S.