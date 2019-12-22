SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — A San Jacinto County deputy was killed in a crash Saturday night with another patrol car while responding to a burglary call.
The deputy killed in the crash has been identified as 36-year-old Bryan Pfluger.
A preliminary investigation indicted that the Pfluger and another deputy were both traveling eastbound on SH 150 when the unnamed deputy reduced his speed to make a right turn onto Hill Lane. Pfluger maneuvered to the right, clipped the first patrol car and rolled over sever times before coming to a stop, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.
Pfluger was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Texas DPS said the other deputy involved did not have visible injuries but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
After further investigation, DPS confirmed Pfluger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Fourth death of an officer in southeast Texas in two weeks
This is the fourth death of a law enforcement officer this month. On December 7, HPD Sgt. Chris Brewster was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Then on December 10, Nassau Bay PD Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was run over and killed during a traffic stop. And early Thursday morning, HPD officer Gizelle Solorio was killed in a wreck on I-10.
