SAN MARCOS, Texas — Officials are investigating a series of propane explosions in San Marcos which caused a large fire.

According to the City of San Marcos, the explosions happened in the area of 801 Chestnut St. That's just a few minutes away from Texas State University. According to KVUE's Tori Larned, the fire happened in a lot where three food trucks are located. The fire has since been put out.

The San Marcos Fire Marshal is investigating.

The City said there are no evacuation orders at this time. At around 7:23 a.m., the San Marcos Police Department lifted an order to residents to stay indoors and away from windows.

A spokesperson with the university said the campus is operating on its normal schedule.

"The early morning fires in the San Marcos downtown area are no threat to Texas State University," the spokesperson said. "Information about street closures, alternative pedestrian routes and bus route detours is being shared through the Texas State University official social media channels."

For Texas State students walking to class, the fire department has opened the sidewalk on LBJ Drive for pedestrian traffic. Students on Chestnut Street may cut across to LBJ behind Treff's Tavern.

One resident caught what appears to be one of the explosions on video.

Another nearby resident captured video of the scene. The video shows a large fire near a building.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

