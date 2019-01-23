CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is in the middle of the livestock show season, and that means it's time for the 69th annual San Patricio & Aransas Counties Agricultural & Homemakers Show at the fairgrounds in Sinton, Texas.

For 10 days, agriculture and homemaking students from San Patricio and Aransas counties will have their time to shine. Students checked in their cattle and pigs Wednesday, as well as their homemaking shop projects.

The event runs until Jan. 27.

"You don't see these kids on the news in trouble. These kids are learning responsibility, and we're not raising projects. We're raising kids," show President John Steelhammer said.