SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County Health Department hosts annual health fair



The San Patricio County Health Department hosted its annual health fair Thursday that included various booths and over 50 vendors for the community to visit.



Among the vendors were insurance agencies, Coastal Bend entities, and doctor's offices that gave information about their services. Flu vaccines were also provided to anyone who wanted.



"They're super important just to get the information out there. We have a lot of clients that don't have a way to get this information to them so we have flyers, pamphlets, we have information on our apps available," Beth Adame said.



In addition to the health care information, guests could also have the chance to win prizes.

