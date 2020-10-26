San Patricio County officials urge voters to take advantage of early voting to skip long lines, avoid COVID-19 infection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — San Patricio County is seeing a record turnout for early voting. They are already well ahead of their 2016 early voting numbers, and early voting continues through Friday.



"We really feel like this week is going to be busy. I think people are going to try and get out before election day because they don't want to stand in the long lines," said Pamela Hill, elections administrator for San Patricio County.



Those long lines are exactly what Hill and the Public Health District are trying to prevent, not only to shorten wait times but to lower the chances of COVID-19 infections.



"Definitely individuals should take advantage of the capability of early voting to prevent long lines and give the ability for individuals to use social distancing while expressing their rights to vote," said Clara Rieder, emergency preparedness manager for San Patricio County.



Rieder said she also wants people to take advantage of curbside voting if they are feeling sick.