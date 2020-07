Researchers are conducting phone surveys. Residents are encouraged to participate if they receive a call.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — San Patricio County has partnered with TAMUCC to understand the impact left on businesses in the county due to COVID-19.

Researchers are conducting phone surveys. Residents in the county will be receiving phone calls to participate.

The data on business impacts collected by researchers will help justify resources for the community.

