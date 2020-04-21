CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leaders in San Patricio County are making a plea to those who end up testing positive for COVID-19 to please stay at home. This is a new order is being handed down to anyone who has the virus letting them know they could face fines, even jail time if they are caught out in the community before they’ve fully recovered.

Bill Churchwell reports why the order was needed.

This is a copy of the order someone in San Pat will receive if they’ve tested positive, asking them to remain at their home or the hospital until it’s safe for them to be out in public again.

“I would like everyone to stay home, stay safe and possibly save a life.” Said San Patricio County attorney Tamara Cochran-May.

One new case Monday brings the count to 12 in San Patricio County. Eight cases are still active.

The County attorney said it’s important for the community to know about the disease control order that puts restrictions on people who test positive.

“We were having problems with people who tested positive and that we did not know about it yet, and other people were seeing them around their communities and calling and making complaints and Facebook posts what have you.”

The order is aimed to help ease online rumors and help protect the community from the spread of the virus.

The County attorney also said, “Just because someone has tested positive and doesn't have symptoms doesn't mean the next person, they come into contact with will not have the symptoms and end up on a ventilator in the hospital.”

If someone is caught breaking the order, they can face consequences. Up to 180 days in jail, a fine up to two thousand dollars, and or a class B misdemeanor.

Attorney Cochran-May is continuing to ask everyone in the County to do their part to protect themselves and their loved ones by washing their hands and social distancing.