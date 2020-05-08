San Patricio County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 related death Wednesday, August 5

San Patricio Public Health Preparedness Department reports 15 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 related deaths.

August 5 San Patricio Public Health Preparedness Department reports 15 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 related deaths.

The 15 new cases are under investigation. The county now has a total of 882 cases and 121 of those cases are active. The county now reports a total of 17 fatalities.