CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — San Patricio County officials set up a COVID-19 drive thru test facility at the fairgrounds on Friday. Dozens of people took advantage of the free tests.

The folks going through the drive through testing site had already been pre-screened over the phone by health officials.

Some of the symptoms that qualified someone for the testing include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches and shortness of breath.

“It gives us the ability to see how we're doing and whether or not we need to continue those or at what pace we'll be able to open things back up. " Said emergency management coordinator of San Patricio County Sara Williams.

San Patricio County is going to hold another drive thru testing event Saturday from 7AM to 7PM at Gonzalo Paiz Park.

The park is located at 525 North Frio in Mathis.

People with symptoms wanting to take a test are required to go through the online or telephone screening process in order to receive a referral code.

The phone number is 512-883-24-hundred or visit www.txcovidtest.org

Anyone who is in line without a referral code will be asked to leave and go through the registration process.