San Patricio County Sheriff's Department bust child predator

55-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez from Mathis is charged with solicitation of a minor.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County Sheriff’s Investigators set up an online sting to see if they could catch someone who was trying to have sex with children.Investigators said it wasn’t long before someone took the bait.

“He took the bait and when he took the bait, he took the hook and then our conversation initiated,” said Investigator Roy Hinds.

Investigators say 55-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez from Mathis was expecting a 16-year-old girl from San Antonio to drive down to Mathis and meet up with him.

3News was told that Gonzalez sent explicit pictures of himself to who he thought was the 16-year-old girl. However, it was an online sting that had been set up by the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department with the assistance of the state attorney general's office.