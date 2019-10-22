SINTON, Texas — If you dropped your children off at school in Sinton this morning, you may have noticed deputies with the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office outside of the school.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera tells 3News the deputies are at the school out of an abundance of caution after they were alerted to a threat posted to social media.

Sheriff Rivera said they do have the identity of the 15-year-old person who made the threat and that the person was arrested at a school in the district.

