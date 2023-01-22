San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show offers two-for-one livestock fun

While livestock are the stars of the A&H Show, that's not the only attraction this year; there's also a petting zoo, vendors and a carnival for all to enjoy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If ever there was a livestock show that proves the power of two, it's the San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show.

2023 SPAC A&H Show Queen Taryn O'Brien and 2nd runner-up Anna Decker joined us live to give us pointers on how to make the most of a visit to this year's A&H show.

"Take it all in, there's lots to do," said Decker. "Just being able to get out in the community and meet so many new people, it's really helped us grow."

"I'm definitely looking forward to [the Extra Special Show] and getting to see all those kids show up and have an amazing experience," said O'Brien.

The SPAC A&H Show's Extra Special Show is set to begin at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 25. During the event, over 500 children with special needs will take centerstage as they experience firsthand what it's like to exhibit animals during a livestock show. Along with adult supervisors, the newly-crowned SPAC A&H winners will help the children circle the showring and show off their animal companions.

The A&H Show will wrap up at 1 p.m. on Jan. 28 with a final auction in which livestock and homemaking items will be sold.