ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Some new condominiums in Aransas Pass are one step closer to construction after a city council meeting on Tuesday night.

Vidal Conde, the developer, proposed that his land along Highway 361 be rezoned for a multifamily use, for condos. The zoning board approved his request and City Council passed the ordinance.

You may remember Conde when he tried to bring a casino to the Coastal Bend years ago. He said he will see this project all the way through.

"The property that I have is waterfront, it's beautiful it's right next to mansion by the sea, it'll be a standalone featured event," Conde said.

Vidal said next, he'll meet with lawyers, planners, and his architect to continue to come up with blueprints for the condominiums.