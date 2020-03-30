SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Last week, KIII put a call out on social media to see what options local restaurants within San Patricio County are providing to customers at this time. Below is a list of business info. provided by those who wrote into us.

Don’t see your business listed? Email 3news anchor Leslie Adami at: ladami@kiiitv.com to get it added!

Make sure to include the following details:

Town | Restaurant name | Address | Hours | Phone # | Drive-thru, carry-out, or delivery

MATHIS:

Van's Burgers | 411 E. Magnolia Street | Mathis, TX 78368 | Sun – Sat, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. | 361-547-8012

Gigi’s Pizzeria | 103 E. San Patricio Mathis, TX 78368 | 361-255-6092 | 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Carry-out & free delivery

Pizza Hut | 517 Old Hwy 9, Mathis, TX 78368 | 361-547-9127 | 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. | Can also order by app or website

Smolik’s Smokehouse | 501 E. San Patricio in Downtown Mathis | 361-547-5494 | Carry-out

Smolik’s Smokehouse | 10541 N Hwy 359, Exit 36, IH 37 and 359| 361-547-3700 | Carry-out

Taquería El puerto Mazatlán | 1000 Loop 459 Mathis, TX 78368 | 361-547-9385 | 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Call to order, drive-thru

SINTON:

Flores Restaurant | 519 Avenue B | M-F, 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 361-364-2107 | Carry-out only

Back Street Café | 106 E. Borden | 361-364-2445 | M-F 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Curbside pick-up

Cavaleri’s Kitchen | 119 W Borden St. | M-Sat, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. |361-587-3388 | Delivery within a 10 mile radius |Curbside & Take-out

The Biscuit Barn Restaurant | 425 North Vineyard Street | 361-587-3098 | M-Sat. 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Delivery, curbside & take-out

KooKoo Snacks | 956-589-1010 | 401 S. Rachal St

The following restaurants can also be found on this list provided by the Sinton People Facebook page which also lists other local businesses in Sinton: https://bit.ly/2WR1Vfn

Aunt Aggie De's Pralines | Closed, but accepting phone orders | 361-364-2711

Dairy Queen | 1125 E Sinton St. | 361-364-4744 | Drive-thru

Good-N-Crisp Chicken | 601 E Sinton St. | Drive-thru | 361-364-3002

La Tapatia | 420 S. San Patricio St. Drive-thru

La Palatera | 410 S. San Patricio | 361-587-3344 | 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

McDonald’s | 13888 FM 1945 | 361-364-9230 | Take-out, Drive-thru

Noble Coffee House [Closed until further notice]

Kim Son Chinese Kitchen [Closed until April 15]

Rancheros | 404 N Vineyard Ave | 361-587-3177 | Delivery, take-out

Subway | 361-364-3900 | 115 W Sinton St. | Take-out

Whataburger | 220 S San Patricio St. | 361-364-2463 | Drive-thru, curbside with online and phone ordering



ODEM:

Dairy Queen | Opens at 6 a.m. | Drive-thru & call-in orders | 361-368-0911

Donut Place | 6002 Voss Avenue | 361-738-2143 | 5 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Drive-thru only

GREGORY:

Mac’s Barbecue – Food Truck | 219 Hwy 35 | 361-643-5589 | Wed. – Sat. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Muster Zone Grill & Cantina | 361-633-6030 | 410 US-181, Gregory, TX 78359 | 5 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Free meals to first responders on duty daily with proper ID

PORTLAND:

Hu-Dat Restaurant | 1522 Wildcat Drive #8 | 361-643-7823 | Mon. – Fri. | 11 a.m – 2:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Saturday: 4-8 p.m. |Carry-out or curbside

Dairy Queen | 911 Dallas | Opens at 10 a.m. | Drive-thru & call-in orders | 361-643-5222

ARANSAS PASS:

Butter Churn | 1275 TX-35, Aransas Pass, TX 78336 | 361-758-2300 | Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Drive-thru, take-out & delivery

INGLESIDE:

Asian Garden | 361-776-7778 | 2731 Main Street | 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dairy Queen | Opens at 10 a.m. | Drive-thru & call-in orders | 361-776-2506