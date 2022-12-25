x
San Patricio County

Live Oak man dies in IH-37 rollover crash on Christmas Eve

The driver of the vehicle overcorrected into a grassy shoulder and began to side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Live Oak man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the evening of Dec. 24 in San Patricio County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 7:47 p.m. on IH-37 at MP-22.

33-year-old Christopher George Carrington was traveling in a red Ford F-150 in the northbound left lane of IH-37 when he overcorrecting to the right and entered a grassy shoulder. Carrington's vehicle then proceeded into a side-skid, which caused the vehicle to rollover multiple times before coming to a rest on IH-37 at MP-22.

Carrington was pronounced dead on the scene. No other casualties or injured persons were reported.

This is an ongoing story as DPS Troopers further investigate the crash.

